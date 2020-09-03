Momen pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen paid last respects to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday and signed the condolence book.He mentioned that Bangladesh has lost a true friend following the death of Bharat Ratna Mukherjee and the entire Bangali nation is indebted to him, reports UNB.





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das was also present.The Foreign Minister said he had the opportunity to get introduced with Mukherjee in 1973 and recalled Mukherjee's role for the betterment of Bangladesh since the independence. The Foreign Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Meanwhile, Indian High Commission in Dhaka has opened a digital condolence book in memory of Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India. Those desirous of paying their tributes can do so at - Mukherjee was laid to rest with full military honour on Tuesday. Pranab Mukherjee passed away at 84 after battling a long illness, on Monday.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, through Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Muhammad Imran, on Tuesday paid their last respects to Mukherjee. One-day National mourning was observed on Wednesday in Bangladesh in honour of the former Indian President. The national flag was flown half- mast.







