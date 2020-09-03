Bangabandhu biopic kicks off soon

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das called on Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at his secretariat office on Wednesday. -Agency



The production of a biopic on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, stopped by the Covid-19 outbreak, is now set to begin soon. Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das confirmed it after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.







Hasan Mahmud said, ''The biopic on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be jointly produced by the governments of Bangladesh and India. Shooting of the film is now on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it will start soon.''The minister went on to add ''We have also talked about the prospects of a jointly-produced documentary on the Liberation War of Bangladesh.''





The biopic on Bangabandhu was scheduled to go into production on Mar 18, a day after a ceremony to mark its launch at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation or BFDC in Dhaka on Mar 17, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. Terming as genuine and incomparable the relations between Bangladesh and India, the Information Minister said, this relationship cannot be compared with any other ties.





Hasan Mahmud focused the contributions of Riva Ganguly to the launch of state-run broadcasters Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar in India.''A biopic is being made on Bangabandhu during my tenure as High Commissioner and it will be directed by Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal,'' Riva Ganguly Das said.





Leave Your Comments