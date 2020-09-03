Foreign currencies reserve: Points, counterpoints

Money-printing machines are back in full swing. And the way it looks, they'll be running for quite a while. -Collected



Bangladesh Bank has informed that the foreign currencies reserve in the country has reached 3 thousand 900 crore dollars which is a record.Financial analysts have expressed the opinion that decrease in imports is one of the reasons behind the increase in foreign currencies reserve, reports BBC.





However, there are some points and counterpoints about the rise in foreign currencies reserve. A country's financial institutions have to deposit a certain amount of money in the central bank. Banks and financial companies cannot spend this money for loans or anything else. Economist Dr. Nazneen Ahmed has said that having a sufficient amount of foreign currencies reserve is a sign of financial strength.







It facilitates transactions with foreign countries like paying import costs and clearing interest rate of foreign loans. Dr. Nazneen Ahmed further said that a country must have a foreign currencies reserve equal to its import expenditures for three months.



Currently Bangladesh has foreign currencies reserve of 39 billion dollars which enables the country to pay the import costs of more than six months. Bangladesh does more import than export. Therefore, a high amount of foreign currencies reserve is required.



High remittance inflow sometimes causes price hike because people who get money they spend it for buying different commodities. However, this time there is very less likelihood of this phenomenon because most of the people are in financial predicaments now because of Covid 19.



Economists also remarked that if foreign currencies reserve remains stagnant for a long time it indicates that there is insufficient import of capital machineries and raw materials.









