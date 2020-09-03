China unhappy over Taiwan's gift to Bangladesh



China has expressed dismay over Taiwan's gift to Bangladesh involving coronavirus protective gears. BBC reported quoting an unnamed official of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry that Beijing has expressed its unhappiness by calling in the ministry. Dhaka told Beijing that Bangladesh believes in one-China policy.





There is no scope to establish separate relations with Taiwan, the report added. Media reports say that privately-run electronic company Walton took the initiative to bring medical equipment through the Taiwan-Bangladesh Chamber.







As many as 100,000 surgical masks, 1,600 N-95 masks, 20,000 fabric masks, 10,000 face shields, PPEs and other equipment were handed over to the health ministry of Bangladesh at a program in Dhaka recently where health minister, commerce minister and post and telecommunications minister were present, according to media reports.







Leave Your Comments