Govt to build educated poverty-free nation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the aim of her government is to build a poverty-free, educated, developed, qualified and prosperous nation imbued with knowledge.





The premier said this while witnessing a virtual presentation on the use of land in the proposed plan of the 20-storey "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academic and Administrative Bhaban" at BPATC in Savar and the plan on using land for setting up "Mymensingh Divisional Headquarters" from Ganabhaban through videoconference on Wednesday.





The head of the government has ordered the authorities concerned to take prompt measures to modernize the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Dhaka University Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) and Public Library with all the modern facilities.Sheikh Hasina said, "This is the high time to start the work on rebuilding the institutions with having all the modern facilities as everything has got stuck now due to coronavirus pandemic."







Sheikh Hasina said a plan of many institutions including Dhaka Medical College Hospital has already been formulated. "But, the design of the TSC has not yet been completed. Thought the works will be done by the government, we want to complete it at the quickest possible time," she said."We want to build each of the institutions with having modern technology for the new generation," she further said.





About the DMC, the premier said that the government wants to reconstruct it as a modern and beautiful manner with having facilities of rendering healthcare services to 5000 patients as people come to the hospital from across the country to take treatment."A plan to this end has already been prepared. Now, we're taking measures to complete it at the quickest possible time," she said.





The prime minister said the government has already instructed the authorities concerned to take speedy initiatives to protect the historic Amtala (adjacent to the DMCH) from where the Language Movement had started and the Father of the Nation held meeting there demanding declaring Bangla as the state language.





Regarding the TSC, Sheikh Hasina said that she has already directed the authorities concerned to prepare its design in a proper manner as she wanted to build it as a modern one."Dhaka University (DU) is our university and we want to build the TSC freshly in a modern way as it is a centre of teachers and students," she continued.





"The Father of the Nation was a student of the university and myself being a student of it, I have a (special) feeling about it. So, I want to build the university in an aesthetic manner," she mentioned.About the Public Library, the premier said that they want to build it as a digital one with a modern auditorium and a cyber cafe.





"We want to build a modern Public Library with having digital system and a beautiful cyber café. The existing one is so old and its auditorium is in so bad condition," she added.About the National Museum, Sheikh Hasina said her government wants to give an aesthetic look to the national museum with preserving its pond in a proper manner and keeping its structure intact.





