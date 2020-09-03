Order to confiscate properties of Anisul Hoque, 5 others



A Dhaka court has ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate the properties of Anisul Hoque, associate editor of Prothom Alo, and five others in a case over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat.Abrar was electrocuted during an event organized by Prothom Alo's youth magazine Kishor Alo on the school campus in 2019.





Apart from Anisul, also the editor of Kishor Alo, the five other suspects are Mahitul Alam, senior assistant editor of Kishor Alo, Kabir Bakul, the head of events and activation of Kishor Alo, and Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik, assistants of events and activation of Kishor Alo.Among the 10 accused in the case, five, including Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, are out on bail.





Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine in Dhaka Residential Model College, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for 'Ki Ananda' -- an event organised by Kishor Alo, a magazine published by Rahman.





After the fatal electric shock, Abrar was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali where doctors pronounced him dead.His father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on Nov 6 alleging that negligence on part of the organizers led to his son's death.





On Jan 16, Inspector Abdul Alim of Mohammadpur Police Station submitted an investigation report on the case naming 10 people and mentioning the 'negligence' of the Kishor Alo authority for Abrar's death.The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court issued an arrest warrant against the accused based on the report.









Leave Your Comments