Economists for conservative banking, restraint

Small and medium entrepreneurs need special assistance from the government under the present circumstances as they make big contributions to the country's economic growth. -Agency



Bangladesh's economy has been greatly jolted by the adverse effect of the outbreak of coronavirus. Nearly all economic activities came to a halt due to a countrywide lockdown which lasted for longer than two months. Still the country's economy has not yet come back to a vibrant status.







Bangladesh's private sector suffered immensely due to the spread of Covid 19. Under these circumstances the government has taken up certain measures to reduce operational costs to save money. Not just Bangladesh, financial recession triggered by Covid 19 has shaken the whole world.





Nevertheless, economists have commented that besides curbing costs, the government should also implement strong initiatives to fight corruption and anomalies in banking and financial sectors. Economists have added that the government's aim to deduct costs will not bring any benefits if loan scams, financial rackets and money laundering cannot be stopped.





Financial experts have further said that banks should keep away from aggressive banking under the prevailing circumstances and should exercise conservative banking. Special care should be taken of small and medium entrepreneurs. People should also restrain themselves from unnecessary luxuries at this moment to help the country's economy recover from the existing woes.





Small businessmen who are involved in cottage industry should be supported in monetary terms so that they can survive and keep up their business activities. Small roadside vendors, hawkers, tea stall owners and similar traders need to be taken care of as well.





Over one hundred thousand expatriate Bangladeshis have come back home in the wake of Covid 19. They need financial assistance from the government too so that they can do something to generate earning sources. Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts will have to be spearheaded to send them back abroad and to make sure that they find employment there.







Expatriate Bangladeshis send huge sums of remittances to the country without any investment from the government.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also asked the authorities concerned on July 14 to make the development projects cost-effective to avoid wastage of money.





As a cost-saving measure during the coronavirus pandemic, the government has halved the expenses of officials and employees for travelling at home and abroad.The allocation can be spent only on urgent and essential travel, while all types of routine trips should be avoided, said a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance on July 18.





Owing to declining revenues amid the pandemic, 50 percent of the travel expenditures has been suspended in the operating and development budgets of all government, semi-government, autonomous and other organizations in the 2020-21 fiscal year.





Government officials receive cash honorariums as per their pay scale when they attend various meetings, including inter-ministerial meetings. Even trainers and trainees also get honorariums for participating in internal workshops. They also get entertainment expenses during the meetings.





As direct meetings and workshops have been reduced due to the coronavirus, the allocation will be chopped off in these areas as well, informed relevant sources associated with Finance Ministry.Because of Covid-19, the ministries have been discouraging officials and employees to travel to foreign countries without urgent need.





Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on April 28 advised the commercial banks to control the non-performing loans and curtail unnecessary costs in the middle of the crisis caused by Covid 19.Moreover, the government has decided not to purchase new vehicles under all operating and development expenses for the rest of 2020 as part of its austerity measures in face of falling revenues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.





Procurement of new or replacement vehicles under all expenditures of government, semi-government, autonomous and other agencies would be on hold until December 31, according to a circular of Finance Ministry.The devastating coronavirus pandemic has compelled the government to cut down on expenditures as the shutdown brought the economy to a screeching halt, drying up revenues.









The cost-cutting would continue in the new fiscal year as there is no sign of the contagion coming to an end.In April the government said it decided to compensate all government employees who would contract Covid-19 while discharging duties amid the coronavirus outbreak.The beneficiaries would include doctors, nurses and health officials as well as officials of law enforcement agencies and armed forces.





A government employee on grade 1-9 will get Tk 10 lakh if the person contracts the disease. The amount will be Tk 50 lakh if he/she dies, according to a circular.For grade 10-14, the amount will be Tk 7.5 lakh and Tk 37.50 lakh respectively, while for grade 15-20, it will be Tk 5 lakh and Tk 25 lakh, the circular added.







Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud told The Asian Age, "Expenses on useless things should be certainly deducted. However, special care should be taken so that business enterprises can recover from financial crisis."





Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman said to The Asian Age, "The government should cut down on unproductive expenditures. However, the mega projects should be driven forward at a faster pace to generate employment. Costs can also be saved by reducing unnecessary foreign tours and unimportant conferences."





Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told The Asian Age, "The government will have to ensure liquidity in banks. But the banks of Bangladesh are at this moment in a weak position. Therefore, it is going to be a difficult job."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled said to The Asian Age, "There are some operational costs which cannot be reduced. Still it should be remembered that over-expenditure is harmful for economy."





Professor Anu Muhammad of Jahangirnagar University told The Asian Age, "The most effective way to deduct costs is to resist corruption. A lot of money can be saved by thwarting corrupt activities. A special drive should be mobilized to free banks from graft and anomalies."





Dr. Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka office told The Asian Age, "Real benefits come when the authorities begin to understand the profound difference between cost cutting and eliminating the causes of costs."







