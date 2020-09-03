Physically-challenged students get wheelchairs

Wheelchairs have been distributed among physically-challenged students in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

At the initiative of upazila primary education office, the distribution program was held at Upazila Parishad auditorium on Wednesday.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur was present as the chief guest at the program chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa.

District Primary Education Officer Khorshed Alam, Upazila Education Officer Abdul Aziz, Upazila Assistant Education Officer Nazrul Islam and Sarail Primary Teachers’ Association President Shamsul Alam and teachers from different schools were present at the program conducted by Upazila Assistant Education Officer Mostafa Kamal.

According to education office sources, assistive device wheelchairs were distributed among five physically-challenged students of five primary schools in the upazila.

