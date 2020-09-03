Global Covid-19 cases near 26 mln





The confirmed coronavirus cases across the world neared 26 million on Thursday morning, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The JHU data shows a total of 25,934,466 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in different countries while the global total death toll from the virus reached 861,512.





The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll with 6,113,160 cases and 185,704 deaths, accounting for more than one fifth of the global death toll.





Brazil recorded the world's second largest numbers with 3,997,865 cases and 123,780 deaths, followed by India with 3,769,523 cases and 66,333 deaths.





Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy and France.





Bangladesh Coronavirus situation





Health authorities of the country detected 2582 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 15,204 samples in the last 24 hours.





Besides, the infectious disease claimed 35 more lives during the period, taking the total death toll to 4,351.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.37 percent.





So far, 3,17,528 Covid-19 patients have been detected in the country since March 8 after testing 15,77,61 samples.





