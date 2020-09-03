Attention DSCC:





Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has reportedly taken an initiative to relocate stray dogs from the capital city to other parts of the country.





But hundreds of animal lovers put up a fight against the decision, urging the DSCC to change their stance over the issue.





Following an online campaign, animal lovers formed a human chain in front of Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday to press home their demand.





The participants said the move to relocate dogs from the city is a violation of the Animal Welfare Act, that was amended





Describing dogs as essential to the urban environment, they requested the authorities to retract so as not to disturb the balance in the city's ecosystem.





They were seen carrying placards with different slogans in favour of dogs.





They also urged that an alternative be found to relocation of the stray dogs.





