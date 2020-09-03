Covid-19: India registers 83,883 new cases in a day









India recorded 83,883 new cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday, the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases in the country so far, bringing the total tally to 3,853,406.





Besides, the death toll mounted to 67,376 as the country has registered 1,043 deaths in the past 24 hours, showed the latest data released by the federal health ministry, reports Xinhua.





There are still 815,538 active cases across the country, while 2,970,492 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 45,509,380 had been tested till Wednesday even as 1,172,179 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone.





The sudden rise in new COVID-19 cases per day is attributed to central government's effort to ramp up samples testing. This was the fifth occasion in the country when more than one million samples were tested in a single day.





India entered the Unlock 4 with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued last Saturday.





According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 standards have been allowed to approach their teachers at schools for guidance.





Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept. 7 in a graded manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.

