Light to moderate rain likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.





“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Chattogram, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions,” said a met office release this morning.





Day temperature may rise 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.





Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius at Sylhet and minimum temperature today 24.3 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Chattogram division.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 42 millimeters (mm) at Rajarhat.





The sun sets at 6:14 pm today and rises at 5:41 am tomorrow in the capital.

