A true friend of Bangladesh

The writer with Shinzo Abe





On August 28, 2020, Mr. Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, announced his resignation from his high office on health grounds The decision of his resignation has been received with varied sentiments around the globe, including in Bangladesh. Mr. Abe has also requested his party to choose his successor as early as possible. Various reports suggest that the vacant leadership post is likely to be vied for by a number of aspirants --- Mr. Shigeru Ishiba, former defence minister, Mr. Taro Kono, defence minister, Mr.Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, Mr.Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former prime minister Koizumi and minister for environment and two- three other lower ranking party leaders. However, in my view a close fight will probably ensue among the first three contenders.







Born in 1954, Mr. Abe , who first became Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52, representing the post WWII generation, became the youngest as well as the longest serving prime minister in the history of Japan. Mr. Abe comes from one of the prominent political families. His maternal grandfather Nobusuke Kishi was the prime minister of Japan from 1957 -1960, a post which was held by his great grand-uncle Eisaku Sato from 1964-1972. His father Shintaro Abe was the foreign minister of Japan from 1982- 1986, while his younger brother Nobuo Kishi is a ruling party MP and a former minister.





It is interesting to note that Abe 's younger brother has a different surname, Kishi. Abe's grandfather, former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, did not have a male descendant in his family and so he adopted his grandson Nobuo and gave him his family name.





Abe during his long years as prime minister of Japan, especially during his second term ( he was earlier Prime minister from 2006-2007) , has steered Japan through the turbulent waters of economic malaise to regional and international political and strategic challenges and surmounted them successfully, though stumbling at times. Among his legacy , the recovery of the Japanese economy will perhaps override all other policy triumphs. When he came to power for the second term in 2012, the Japanese economy was in the doldrums as a result of years of stagnation. He turned the wheel by successfully launching an ambitious economic policy, which came to be known as "Abenomics" built on monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reform.





His greatest challenge was maintaining a balanced security and economic cooperation with Japan's East Asian neighbors, viz, China , South Korea and North Korea. While relations with North Korea have always been testy due to security concerns over the country's test-launching of nuclear capable ballistic missiles into Japanese waters, relations with China and South Korea were more complex and vexing, marred by an intractable quagmire of historical legacy and territorial disputes. Yet economic and trade relations with the two countries have improved during his tenure notwithstanding the periodical hiccups mostly driven by strategic compulsions. Social and people to people contact with the two countries also expanded significantly during the period.







China is the largest trading partner of Japan. In 2018, the total value of bilateral trade between them stood at a whopping $330 billion. Despite being a strong strategic and security partner of the United States and maintaining a close friendly equation with President Trump, Abe has carefully steered away from Trump's bellicose attitude toward China without antagonizing the latter. Late last year, following a summit meeting between them, Abe invited President Xi Jinping of China for a visit to Japan, which could not be materialized partly due to the stiff opposition from his own party as well as due to the imposition of traveling restrictions consequent on the spread of Covid-19.





When I arrived in Tokyo in July 2006, Mr. Abe was Chief Cabinet Secretary ( literally the number two in the government) under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. Within months he was elected President of the LDP, the ruling party, following Mr. Koizumi's resignation, and thus assumed the office of prime minister. He stayed in office for only a year before resigning prematurely on health grounds.





During my four-year stay in Japan I had the opportunity of meeting Mr. Abe and his wife Aki Abe several times. When he was prime minister I met him two or three times on official occasions. However, after he left office I met him more frequently and occasionally over lunch or dinner. Once, when we were talking over lunch in a relaxed mood I was startled by his remarks. He told me, "Ambassador, I didn't give up my ambition of becoming prime minister again".





When I become prime minister again I will visit your country." He mentioned that he had keenly followed the news of our War of Liberation as a young man and had great respect for our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I was quite intrigued by Mr. Abe's aspirations, given the fact that the precedence of someone being re-elected prime minister of Japan a second time after a hiatus is rather rare. But one can be re-elected continually for several terms. Nonetheless, his promise of visiting Bangladesh sounded sweet in my ears and I encouraged him to pursue his dream as he was still very young.





Later I asked one of the MPs of the ruling party, who was apparently close to Mr. Abe, if the latter had any chances of becoming prime minister again. The MP emphatically dismissed the thought, saying that there was no such precedence.





But I knew in my mind that Mr. Abe was not simply fantasizing with his political dream and he would surely make a comeback. And so he did in 2012, this time with a much stronger party and popular backing. Although lately some of his policies have been questioned by the people and his popularity rating was showing downward signs, history, no doubt, will judge him in more favorable terms.





My wife and I were also close to Mrs. Abe. She was one of the major benefactors of the Asian University for Women (AUW) and held many fundraising events in Tokyo together with one of our closest friends, Kathy Matsui, vice president of Goldman Sachs ( Japan), who has made it her life's mission to work for the development of AUW. Kathy Matsui is also popularly known for her innovative idea of "Womenomics', a concept for bringing more women into mainstream economic activities. Mrs. Abe and Kathy Matsui held several fund raising meetings, inviting rich Japanese women, occasionally at our Tokyo residence or at the Embassy . My wife Jasmine was happy to provide snacks and short eats. Both Kathy and Mrs. Abe visited Bangladesh in connection with the AUW.





Two years after he became prime minister of Japan for the second time, Mr. Abe kept his promise and made a visit to Bangladesh in September 2014. He also brought a nearly 200-strong business delegation from Japan with him, comprising mostly the presidents/ chairmen and CEOs of the top companies of his country for showcasing Bangladesh to them. He also made a pledge of $6 billion ODA to Bangladesh, especially in the energy sector, which was the highest ever such assistance from Japan to Bangladesh.





I was pleasantly surprised when, a few days prior to Mr. Abe's visit to Dhaka, I received a call from the Japanese Embassy informing me that the former had asked the Embassy to invite me for a meeting with him at his hotel room. This is an honour unprecedented in the nation's history that a retired ambassador has been invited by a visiting Head of Government of a developed country for a tête-à-tête with him. It may be mentioned that following my retirement in 2010, I visited Japan several times as a private citizen. Every time I was in Tokyo, I was able to meet Mr. Abe at my request, including after he became prime minister in 2012.







When I arrived at his hotel room on the designated day and time, Prime Minister Abe received me warmly and expressed his happiness at seeing me. I thanked him for keeping his promise to visit Bangladesh and honouring me with his generous gesture of inviting me for coffee and sparing some time for me in spite of his heavily tight schedule. He was in Dhaka only for 20 hours. During the 20 minutes that I spent with him, he spoke highly of our development efforts and our Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's farsighted leadership. He also shared with me his vision of the BIG -B Initiative (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt), in clear terms --- accelerate industrial agglomeration in Dhaka-Matarbari belt and beyond to shape a value chain hub for South Asia and Southeast Asia.







Witnessing with his own eyes the vibrancy of the country pulsating with all round economic activities, he prophesied that no power would be able to impede Bangladesh from attaining its potential prosperity. His words and strong conviction warmed my heart to the full and I thanked him for his faith in our country's future and promising development. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made several visits to Japan during Mr. Abe's premiership, further concretizing and strengthening the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Japan on a stronger footing. Incidentally, only recently Japan and Bangladesh signed an agreement under which the former will provide ODA valued at $3.32 billion to help implement a number of projects.





No one is destined to stay in power for ever. Everyone has to step aside today or tomorrow. But when it comes to Shinzo Abe and Bangladesh, he will be remembered in this country for his unflinching support and as a trusted friend, for many years to come.







Au revoir, Abe-san, and Godspeed!





The writer was Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan from

2006 to 2010.

