Diner Sheshe





"As a child, my 'perfect' elder sister would tease me, 'Tum behes jaisi dikhti ho.' She was slim, fair, good at studies and I was the complete opposite. Mom never missed a chance to compare us. She'd say, 'All your siblings have taken after me, where did you come from?' I coped with her disapproval by getting angry- I'd break my sister's toys and cry when Mom beat me after.





When I turned 15, a relative commented, 'How fat you've become! You should eat less.' She then said, 'Never cut your long hair; it's the only good thing you have'; I hated the constant attention on my looks. Influenced by societal beauty standards, Mom forced me to go to the gym- I lost 12 kgs in 2 months but as soon I stopped, I put on double the weight. It didn't bother me until my health deteriorated.





After college, I started having breathing difficulties. I was fatigued and had irregular periods; I was diagnosed with PCOS. As a remedy, the doctor asked me to lose weight. I hated the gym; yoga seemed like the easiest option. I still remember my first class- after a 1 hour session, I felt liberated; I'd never felt like that before. I knew that day that yoga was my calling.







I quit my 9-5 job and became a yoga teacher. I started spreading the word and posting on social media. One of my first classes was in an elite locality in Delhi. When I entered, there were 20 people waiting for their new teacher, but as soon as they saw me, 15 of them just walked out! I was humiliated, but I continued with the session.







After that, I hardly got 3-4 students. I was not the 'fit' yoga teacher that people expected. Many asked me, 'How can I expect to lose weight if you're so obese?' I'd try explaining body types but nobody listened. So I started reading more on body structure and weight- I made peace with the fact that I'd probably be overweight my entire life. This acceptance gave me confidence. Because I was active and happy, my health improved too. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb





