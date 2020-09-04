Worldwide waffling





Last week Barrow's players spent a couple of hours navigating the treetops of Windermere, zip-wiring through the Lake District in the name of team-building, but as the start of the new season moves into full view they are preparing for a League Two adventure after scaling the heights of non-league last season.





The manager who led them to the National League title, Ian Evatt, has departed for Bolton but his successor, David Dunn, is determined to carry on where they left off. "Hopefully we can build on what was a fantastic campaign last season," he says.









Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool find themselves in a difficult situation in this summer's transfer window.Having claimed 196 points over the last two Premier League seasons, they need not worry about making major improvements.However, there is an argument to say that strengthening while on top is one of the most difficult moves for a football club to make.







And, while there are few changes to be made to the starting XI, a number of areas could perhaps require some added depth.The left-back issue has already been addressed with the arrival of Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos, and several youth players have been promoted to the senior side.









The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose by 78,357 on Tuesday, taking the country's Covid-19 count to over 37.6 lakh (37,69,524). The overall tally includes 8,01,282 patients who are undergoing treatment for the disease and 29,019,09 who have recovered.







On Tuesday, India reported 1,045 deaths due to the virus, taking the toll to 66,333.India is reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world. For many days till Monday, the country reported over 75,000 cases. On Monday, however, the figure came down to less than 70,000 cases.











Lawmakers approved Tunisia's government in the third such vote this year, rejecting a last-minute intervention by the largely ceremonial president which had suggested a new bout of the political wrangling that's hobbling the economy.Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi won a comfortable majority of votes for his suggested cabinet on Wednesday, heading off the prospect of fresh elections.





It came as Tunisian media reported President Kais Saied had urged some blocs to vote against his hand-picked premier for reasons that weren't clear.Tunisians focused their anger on a squabbling political elite in elections last year by voting in an array of outsiders and smaller parties. The country has had about a dozen governments since 2011.





Leave Your Comments