Cash Waqf as Bank Account





Waqf as philanthropy commenced since the time of prophet Mohammad (SM).which wasfurther revitalized by Ottoman empirewhen their Islamic rulings had control over larger part of the world. When the culture of waqf started, world population was very small and there were sufficient lands. In modern world, we have a population of 750 crore people and land became rather less compared to population. In this context, cash is now being considered as the best tool for waqf. Again, with the expansion of paper currency all over the world to replace silver and copper coin, cash has become more available for donation.



Cash Waqf is a deposit product which any solvent person can open in a scheduled bank with the declared motif to donate the interest or profit received therefrom. A certain amount of money is accumulated with specific declaration.





If the depositor gives a certain amount, say, 10 thousand taka in one shot, cash waqf account can be formed as term deposit. But if the depositor agrees to pay gradually the same amount savings account-type cash waqf may be formed.Islamic scholars think that cash waqf is more sustainable tool in poor peoples consumption context. If you donate zakat to someone, they may spend the whole money in one go. But in cash waqf account system, the principal lies with the bank forever and the beneficiary just receive the bank interest or profit on monthly or quarterly basis.







Lower class people are usually in the habit of spending whatever they have without considering for future. So, the whole amount of money received vide zakat is usually spent by the poor beneficiary of zakat which is not possible in waqf. Here beneficiary receive the benefit on monthly or quarterly basis without right to claim the principal donated as cash waqf. Also the principal works as long term deposit with which bank can engage in many social and constructive works. If zakat fund can be channeled in the form of cash waqf, both the purpose of compulsory zakat and optional waqf may be served for muslim community and Islamic scholars have space to homework on it.



Again, we usually give zakat to our relatives and/or neighbors each year. But zakat is supposed to be given in such a way that the same person needs not extend hand for zakat every year. In practical life, we have to give zakat the same person again and again since poor people hardly think to do something permanent with the money of zakat. This is the unfortunate reality in many poor and developing countries where begging has become a profession. However, the bank interest/ profit, if received in routine manner like through Cash Waqf, will work just like a pension benefit for poor people. Cash waqf serve the purpose of fixed-deposit type routine income for a needy person or a donation-dependent organization. In Christian world, "Trust" was introduced as alternative to Cash waqf which is operationally same but ideologically different. Unlike normal philanthropy which is a two party deal (donor and beneficiary),both Waqf and Trust is a tripartite (donor, beneficiary and fund monitoring authority) deal.



Many think that cash waqf is also better than Corporate Social Responsibility or CSR. We often donate money through CSR without ensuring future use for welfare. Money is usually taken by poor people or NGO and the whole is spent. In cash waqf, it is more than a fixed deposit, it is perpetual deposit whose principal lies with the bank forever.Therefore, beneficiary gets the financial blessing on a routine basis. The objective of CSR is reduction of poverty and ensure a society free from economic discrimination and so is cash waqf. But a routine & a rational amount as contribution is more sustainable than a big amount of contribution for once.





Again, zakat is supposed to be given to muslim community only. But both muslim and non-muslim can be beneficiary of waqf. There are waqf properties in many non-muslim countries like education institutions including India, UK where citizens are still beneficiaries there irrespective of religion. In muslim countries like Turkey, Malaysiaand Kuwait there are separate Cash Waqf Deposit Schemes for education, healthcare, sanitation etc, from which citizens are direct beneficiaries.Most of the mosques, madrasha and many schools& colleges in Bangladesh have been established on waqf properties donated by rich people. Since there is now scarcity of lands, cash or cash waqf can be the better alternative to serve the society.







After establishment of British colony in India, all waqf properties were ceased to exist and British colonial rulers took their ownerships. After communism established on firm base, Soviet Union, the flagship nation of socialism and Marxism, declared that state is the sole owners of all properties and they also ceased all waqf properties within their jurisdiction.However, Islamic economy which was an alien culture just hundreds of years ago to western world is no longer so and as such many reputed foreign banks have now Islamic banking products.







Many think that it is the outcome of globalization which has tied up nations through cultural accommodation.Cash waqf is actually an old product re-introduced probably in late 1990s. But the product became obsolete in course of time. Many think that every product has a life cycle and so is cash waqf which has died out. Now somebanks are trying to revive cash waqf which demand investment on printed and digital media as well as Public Relation. Many think that such welfare-led deposit product can be marketed only when economy is fully stable.Another group oppose the ideaof stable economyand say that timing (like month of Ramadan, Pandemic) is more important than product itself for launching.



Usually the rich people who give zakat and institutions that give substantial CSR every year can be suitable target group for cash waqf. It cannot be sold as regular product like FDR or Savings account; rather cross selling technique may be opted for it as many banking experts think. It means that the product called cash waqf can be offered to the existing customers of the bank once they come for other products likeopen a FDR or scheme deposit etc. Because asking a new customer for donation in the form of cash waqf at first sight can hamper banks image, as many opined.





Again, rich customers can be motivated to make the beneficiary of their cash waqf accounts to their own poor relatives which can be well accepted by many. However, ensuring end use of cash waqflike CSR is not banks responsibility since waqf account holder himself or herself determines the beneficiary for end use. It does not matter if the beneficiaryis account holders relative or not, it will be sadqa-e-zaria (blessings from our creator Allah) according to Islamic faith and such account opener will receive Allahs blessing continuously even after his or her death just like a tree once planted by a passing stranger.







Cash waqf account differ from other banking account in the sense that it can be opened in the name of someone alive ordead to make him recipient of sadaq-e-zariah in after world. Mentionable that if all Islami banks of Bangladesh together can raise a substantial fund through Cash Waqf, it will be possible to invest these perpetual fund into Islamic Bond (Sukuk), Islamic Insurance (Takaful), in loan at concessionary rate for sustainable financein SME & Agri sector and loan waiver under humanitarian ground like death which means greater welfare of the nation will be ensured by these Cash Waqf fund.



Moreover, many mistakenly explain that one can donate all or most of his properties as waqf. In a hadith, Prophet sm. replied to one of his followers:"you can donate at best one third of your property". Islam runs on the platform of logic/rationality, not cheap emotion. For this, Islam never recommends anyone to donate others up to such level which will make himself and his family exposed to financial difficulty. Islam as complete code of life allows donation by one (be it waqf or whatever) only after keeping himself and his family financially sound.





The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd







