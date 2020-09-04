PR banning Rag Day celebration misrepresented: DU



Amid huge criticism, Dhaka University authorities on Thursday issued another notice saying that Wednesday's press release banning Rag Day celebration on the university campus was misrepresented.







"The information about the ban on Rag-Day has been inadvertently misrepresented. Sorry for that. The decision of the Academic Council was as follows: In the name of observing Rag-Day, the concerned authorities are asked to be vigilant to ensure that no inhuman, disrespectful, undisciplined behavior takes place on the campus or in residential halls," said a fresh press release, reports UNB.







"Policies should be formulated for organizing ceremonies festivals, colorful rallies etc for completing education, graduation festivals. A committee has been formed in this regard," says the release.







Pro vice-chancellor (Admin) has been made convener of the five member committee.Deans of Arts, Social Science and Business Studies faculties and university proctor are the other members of the committee.







Describing it as 'unethical and inhuman' practice, Dhaka University authorities imposed a ban on Rag Day celebration on the campus on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Academic Council of the university on Wednesday.







Students celebrate Rag Day with much festivity, including colourful rallies and flash mobs, on the campus, marking the completion of their four-year graduation course.







Some incidents of students getting carried away however managed to cast aspersions on the event usually held during 'Freshers Week'. However, the decision to ban Rag Day celebration sparked outcry among the students of the university.







