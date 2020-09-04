Farmers cultivating Saudi dates in Gazipur



Nazrul Islam Badal set up a date orchard next to his house in Alimpara village of Pirujali union in Sadar upazila of Gazipur under the name 'Saudi Date Palm Trees in Bangladesh'.







Hundreds of people from different parts of the country flock to his house every day to see the date palm orchard in the Saudi desert.Nazrul Islam Badal (40) of Gazipur Sadar Upazila has created a surprise by cultivating dates in the desert of Saudi Arabia on the soil of Bangladesh.





He has given a form of industry to agriculture by setting a precedent of success by cultivating the fruits produced in the extreme climate of the desert in soft and muddy soil. He has proved that it is possible to cultivate improved varieties of dates even in the climate of Bangladesh.





When Nazrul Islam Badal went to the spot, he told the reporter of Deskal newspaper that after completing Honors in Mathematics from Jagannath University, his father, the heroic freedom fighter Dr. He focused on agriculture with Zillur Rahman. Dreaming of doing something new. Following this, in the beginning of 2015, with the help of expatriate friends, he collected seeds and saplings of different varieties of dates from 8 countries of the world.







He later started the first Saudi date orchard on one acre of land. In 2016, the first harvest started in the garden. In the same year, he sold saplings produced from the garden for Tk 72 lakh. Badal did not have to look back. At present his garden has 18 species of date palms.





About 11 trees planted experimentally have bumper dates this year. One of them weighs about 25 kg. Which has received a good response and seeing the bumper yield of dates in his garden is inspiring new entrepreneurs to cultivate dates.







At present, the nursery has been set up with the target of producing 30,000 saplings. Notable varieties in his collection include Azwa, Miriam, Anbara, Matzel, Bahri, Khalas, Safawi etc. Seeing his success, local farmers and unemployed youths are showing interest in date cultivation. "





We collect saplings in three processes," he added. Seedlings produced from tissues, cuttings and direct seeds. Tissue and pen seedlings can yield in 2 to 3 years. He sells tissue saplings for takab 8,000 to taka 10,000, pen seedlings for taka 50,000 to taka 100,000 and seedlings for taka 800,000 to taka 1,000.



A full grown tree produces 250 to 300 kg of dates. Moreover, seedlings take 3 to 4 years to come to fruition and seedlings can be sold at a relatively low price. About 30 thousand a year in the country. There is a demand for tons of dates. All of which have to be imported to meet the demand.



Nazrul Islam Badal thinks that it is possible to meet the domestic demand of the country if commercial cultivation of this date can be started in the country with government or private initiative. He is preparing to provide low cost seedlings and training produced in his own nursery for field level farmers.





Gazipur District Agriculture Officer Deputy Director Mahbub Alam said dates are mainly desert fruits. There are many expatriates in Bangladesh who work in date orchards in other countries including Saudi Arabia and are returning to the country with their own experience. At present, this date is being cultivated in many districts of the country and good yield is also coming as expected.







I have seen that the yield and quality of dates in Nazrul Islam Badal's garden of the upazila has improved. We are also trying to cooperate with the advice of new entrepreneurs in the field.We have future plans to increase the cultivation of dates. I think with proper care, it is possible to cultivate Saudi dates in Bangladesh and get good yields.









---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur







Leave Your Comments