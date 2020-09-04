Green chilli price soars

A file photo shows a vendor selling green chilli and other vegetables at a kitchen market at Demra in the capital. -Collected



The prices of green chilli increased further in the capital's retail markets as it hit Tk 250-300 per kilogram (kg) battering the consumers already struggling with higher prices of other essentials.





Traders said that the prices of green chilli have been increasing gradually because of the vegetable's short-supply as the two-month-long flood damaged the harvest. Mizanur Rasel, a vendor at Mohammadpur Krishi Market in the city, said prices of green chilli quadrupled in the last two months, adding prices witnessed an abnormal hike in last three days.





He said price of the produce even shot up to Tk 300 a kg at wholesales namely in Karwan Bazar, Rayer Bazar- Beribadh on Monday evening from Tk 170-180 a kg earlier amid a supply crunch. However, it was Tk 190-220 a kg at wholesales on Wednesday and the retail prices were Tk 240-300 a kg in different places of the city, he said.







T M Rashed Khan, assistant director at DAM, said the chilli prices are higher due to prolonged flood in Rangpur, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Manikganj, Bogura and other hubs. "Most of the chilli fields in Jamalpur and Sirajganj districts have been inundated by floodwater," he said.





The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) data showed that more than 8,000 hectares of chilli fields, equivalent to almost one-third of the summer output, have been damaged by the deluge so far Bangladesh produces 0.14 million tonnes of green chilli annually.

