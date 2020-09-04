'Araihazar EZ to receive largest Japanese investment of Asia'

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking to Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito at his ministry at the secretariat in the city on Thursday. -BSS



Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito on Thursday said the largest Japanese investment of Asia will come at the Japanese Economic Zone (EZ) at Araihazar under Narayanganj district.The Japanese envoy made the remark while exchanging views with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at his ministry at the secretariat in the city, reports BSS.





Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh has a long-standing friendly trade and economic relations with Japan. "Japan is a big partner in the development of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has a lot of opportunities to increase its exports to Japan. Bangladesh wants to take advantage of this opportunity," he added.





Calling for the continuation of the five-year trade facilities, the commerce minister said, 100 special economic zones are being set up across the country under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "





Japan will benefit if it invests in these economic zones. Bangladesh has announced a package to provide attractive investment opportunities here. Bangladesh is a big market for Japanese made cars. It would be profitable for Japan to set up a car factory in Bangladesh," he added.







Naoki Ito said Japan is thinking to set up an automobile factory in Bangladesh. "Japan will make a large investment in the Araihazar economic zone and this investment will be the largest in Asia," he added. The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh said Japan has taken initiatives to increase its trade and investment ties with Bangladesh. "





Even after LDC graduation in 2024, Japan is thinking to continue the trade facilities for Bangladesh. Japanese businessmen are keen to increase trade with Bangladesh. A joint working group could be formed to increase trade and investment between the two countries. There is a huge demand for skilled workers in Japan. Bangladesh can take this opportunity," he added.





