Netflix launches free streaming for non-subscribers



Netflix is not new to promotional offers. Now the streaming giant will let non-subscribers stream some of their favorite films and series for free, as they hope to attract more viewers.The new page "Watch Free" page has numerous Netflix original features for potential subscribers.





The film features include- 'Bird Box', 'Two Popes', 'Murder Mystery', and many more. From the TV side everyone would be able to enjoy pilot episodes from critically acclaimed shows, 'Stranger Things', 'When They See Us', and 'Our Planet'.







The website states, "Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs, but don't take our word for it-check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free."







Netflix continues to amaze its viewers with new content. Just last year the streaming platform spent a whopping 17 billion for new content. This promotional initiative has been lauded by many. And it's expected to draw in more subscribers for Netflix.

