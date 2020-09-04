Bangladeshi duo 'Apeiruss' release new song in Bollywood



The brand new song 'Ishq Mein Marjawan Romantic Verison' just got released this week from Apeiruss own YouTube Channel. It has been sun by renowned Composer-Singer Shaarib Sabri and music has been composed by Bollywood duo Shaarib-Toshi.







Here 'Apeiruss', a very own Bangladeshi Music Composer/Producer duo has produced the music and designed the sound of the song. Besides they have also done the mix and master of the song. This song is an original soundtrack of the very renowned drama series of Colors TV 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2'.







Another version Apeiruss has been produced and is about to be release in this coming week. Shafi, one of the Bangladeshi duos, said, "So we produced two original soundtrack of the drama.







Also designed and composed the theme sounds of each main character. This was really exciting for us to work on a massive drama serial like that. It was a great opportunity also." Bangladeshi electronic music duo Apeiruss consisting of Sheikh Saami Mahmud and Sheikh Shafi Mahmud have consistently been working in Bollywood Industry for last couple of years. They have worked on various big hits of Bollywood film songs.







Last year in 2019, they have composed and produced their biggest hit song "Ishqam" with legendary Mika Singh and 'BIG BOSS' famed Ali Quli Mirza gaining more that 25 million views on You Tube and won JEMA Film Awards for the song. Recently they have launched a very unique Bangladeshi single track named 'Mrito Jonaki' with Sabbir Nasir. Previously 'Apeiruss' worked with Armaan Mallik, Amaal Mallik, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Mika Singh and many others.

Leave Your Comments