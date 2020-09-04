Singers waiting for stage shows



All types of stage shows are stopped now. But some singers took part in several stage shows with own responsibility maintaining social distance in and outside Dhaka under limited arrangement due to Coronavirus. Corona situation yet not improved in the country. Everyday a large number of people died of coronavirus.





So, stage shows are not being held now. Those singers who survive with performing in stage shows they face real challenges now. Anupama Mukti, Champa Banik, Haimanti Rakkshit and Kazi Shoma are one of them. All of them are waiting to perform on the stage now.





While talking about the situation Anupama Mukti said, "Season of stage show will start soon. If the Corona situation will not improve, it will be really difficult to arrange and also to perform in stage shows. May Allah improve the situation soon as we can take part in stage shows?"





Singer Kazi Shoma said, "To perform in stage shows, is the main source of our income. We have no work from March. Nobody knows how are surviving our lives now. We are going under tough time. If the situation will not improve we don't know how we will survive."





Another singer Champa Banik shared her feelings by this way, "I cannot think about those days which I passed during lockdown. I pray for improving the present situation. May God improve the present corona situation." Singer Haimanti Rakkhit also expected it.

