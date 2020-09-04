Protic Hasan once more composed own tune



Music composer and singer Protik Hasan is son of late popular singer Khalid Hasan Milu. By virtue of Protik's rendering style and presentation in his music videos gave him an individual identity in the field of music. For this reason, he has separate listeners for his songs. During childhood he had fascination about music. Basically he got this inspiration from his father Milu's dedication to music.







To pay tribute to his father, Protik selected music as his profession. For last 10 years Protik has been self-composed songs. Recently he has composed a new song titled "Shudhu bhalobasi bollei toke bhore na emon aro kichhu bolte toke ichchhe sarakkhon".





Proshenjit wrote lyric of the song. Nodi is co-singer of Protik in this song. Protik informed that from shooting of music video of his song will start in different locations in Cox's Bazar. Soumitra Ghosh Emon will give direction of the video. Protik also lent his voice for another song written by same lyricist titled "O ondhure dure thakis na", which music was composed by Redwan Sheikh.





While talking about his self-composed song Protik Hasan said, "I have liked lyric of my new song. For this reason, I have composed the song cordially and sincerely. I have composed it with liking. Nodi also rendered well. As a music video director, Soumitra Ghosh Emon is outstanding.





I believe this song will be one of the best songs in 2020." Meanwhile, Protik composed song "Khaiya Kam Nai" for play 'Musk,' "Mon Korla Tumi Churi" for play 'Takata Koi' and "Aamar Rashi Niya Bhishon Jwala" for play 'Meshrashi' got popularity.







While talking about these songs Protik said, "During lockdown, I rendered songs of six plays where three got popularity. Music videos will be made of these songs where I will be presented there." Prem Madol was Protik's first composed song. But "Moner posha achin pakhi" was his composed first mentionable song.



