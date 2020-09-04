Tasnia Farin busy with new dramas



Popular actress Tasnia Farin was busy with special dramas until last Eid. After Eid, she spent almost a week with her family. After coming back and resting for a few days, Farin is busy with acting again.







In the meantime, she has completed the work of 'Troll' directed by Sanjay Samaddar and 'Mr and Mrs Jontrona' directed by Anjan Aich. Since yesterday, she has started work on another drama under the direction of Mehedi Hassan Johnny. In two of these three dramas, Ziaul Faruq Apurba is opposite her and in one of them is Irfan Sajjad.







Farin will also act in Zakaria Soukhin, Zulfiqar, SR Majumdar's dramas in the next few days, including acting in a drama under the direction of Golam Sohrab Dodul. Apurba, Tousif Mahbub, Shawon, Mishu Sabbir will act opposite her in these dramas.







However, Farin has not been seen in a serial drama so far. Commenting on her busy schedule and not working on series after her return, Farin said, "The two dramas we've done so far, such as 'Mr. and Mrs. Jontrona', 'Troll'. The story of both the dramas is excellent.





The story of Johnny's drama is good. Honestly, at the moment I am so busy working on the drama that it is more difficult to find a specific time for the series. It is also important to like my character in the series. My exam was going on when I got an offer to work on a very good serial. If it weren't for that, maybe I would have done a good series."

