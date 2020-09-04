England take on Australia in 1st T20I today

Aaron Finch Eoin Morgan



Australia return to international cricket after a gap of five months as they face England in the first of the three Twenty20 Internationals on Friday, 4 September.





Pakistan's impressive performance in the final T20I earlier this week might have forced England to settle for a series draw but the hosts have been on a roll in the format last couple of years. Against their arch-rivals Australia, they will field a strong squad, bringing back Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, who were rested against Pakistan.





The bowling attack looks solid with the inclusion of Mark Wood and Sam Curran. With Jason Roy still on the sidelines with an injury, 21-year-old Tom Banton, who put up an impressive showing against Pakistan, has a good chance of featuring in the playing XI.If the intra-squad practice matches are anything to go by, a break of five months from international cricket has done nothing to diminish Australia's hunger to perform.





The visitors have a problem of plenty. Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey all got hundreds in the practice games. Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch have looked good too and with the dangerous David Warner and Steve Smith the batting unit looks formidable.







Both the pace and the spin attack look settled. They have also included the uncapped Riley Meredith in the squad. The 24-year-old fast bowler picked up two wickets, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith in the 50-over warm-up game.









ICC

