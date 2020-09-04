'BNP represents anti-state force'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP was like a representative of an anti-Bangladesh foreign force when it was in power. "





People were not the source of power for BNP as its politics came through the barrel of gun. Talks of public interests do not suit this party. When BNP was in power, it was like a representative of an anti-country foreign force," he said.





He was addressing a review-meeting on work progress of different projects under the ministry at Setu Bhaban at Banani joining it through a videoconferencing from his official residence here. Bridges Division Secretary Mohammed Belayet Hossain was present at the Setu Bhaban, among others.





About BNP secretary general's remarks that serving public interest is not the purpose of the AL government, Quader said since its inception, AL has been giving highest priority to public interest so that it becomes the symbol of trust to people.He said AL, which is the oldest and biggest political party in the country, remains in the hearts of the people, while BNP does not believe in protecting public interests.





The minister said interest of the country and its people is the top priority to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The demand of democracy does not suit those who do politics of killings and terrorism, sell out the country's interest and destroy the spirit of independence, he added.







Quader said the country became champions in corruption for five times during BNP's tenure due to 'charisma' of BNP chairperson while they staged 'Joj Mia' drama after perpetrating the gruesome grenade attacks on August 21, 2004.





The AL general secretary said when BNP was in power, its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia forgot the issue of Ganges water sharing treaty during her visit to India, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resolved the land boundary, enclaves and maritime issues with the neighbouring country.









