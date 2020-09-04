Shahidul Islam new BD envoy to USA



M Shahidul Islam, who is currently serving as the Secretary General of BIMSTEC, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States of America (USA).







He will replace Mohammad Ziauddin, who has been performing his duties as the ambassador of Bangladesh in the USA since June 2014. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday formally announced the decision of the appointment of Shahidul Islam.





Shahidul is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1985 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.In his diplomatic career, he served in Bangladesh missions in Kolkata, Geneva and Washington DC.





Prior to his present assignment, he served as Ambassador of Bangladesh to South Korea and France. At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities, including as Director General (Americas) and Director General (Europe).Shahidul obtained his masters in international relations from Dhaka University.





