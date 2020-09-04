JSC and JDC examinees to be evaluated by own institutions

Students sat for the JSC examinations at the Motijheel Govt Boys High School in the capital on the first day of their exams in 2019. -AA/File Photo



All the country's schools have been asked to evaluate 8th grade students by their own examination and promote them to next class as Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations will not be held this year due to the pandemic.





Further instructions to the educational institutions in this regard will be provided in due time, said a release issued by Examination Controller of Dhaka of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board SM Amirul Islam. However, they did not make it clear that in which way the whole evaluation process will be proceeded.





It is to be mentioned that as per government's latest decision, all the educational institutions of the country will remain closed until October 3.On March 16, the government closed all the educational institutions of the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.







