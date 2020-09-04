Anisul Hoque gets bail in Abrar's 'killing'



Anisul Hoque, Associate Editor of Prothom Alo, has secured bail in a case filed over the death of Nayeemul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College, from electrocution.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim on Thursday granted bail to five accused including Anisul Hoque after hearing a bail petitions filed by their lawyers.





Earlier, the five accused surrendered before the court on the day. The four other accused are Kabir Bakul, head of event and activation of Prothom ALo ,Mahitul Alam Pavel, senior sub-editor of Kishore Alo and two executives Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik.The court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to confiscate the property of the five accused.





Nayeemul Abrar, a ninth grader, died after being electrocuted behind the stage at an event organized by Kishor Alo, a publication of Prothom Alo, at Dhaka Residential Model College on November 1 last.Mujibur Rahman, father of the victim, filed the case against 10 people, including Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, with the Dhaka court on November 6 last.





The court issued a warrant for the arrest of Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Anisul Hoque and seven others in connection with the case on January 16. Matiur Rahman and four others secured bail in the case.





