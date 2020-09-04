Proposal to abolish BJMC and restart jute mills

Shahidullah Chowdhury, convener of the Jute-Cotton and Textile Mills Workers' Action Council, spoke at a discussion at the National Press Club on Thursday. -AA



Leaders of jute mills workers have proposed the government to abolish Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) and to restart the jute mills which have been shut down. They put forward this proposal at a meeting in the capital's National Press Club on Thursday.







Former Information Minister and President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) Hasanul Haq Inu participated in the meeting too. Twenty six jute mills were laid off in June 2020 as a result of which nearly 25 thousand workers became jobless.







The government referred to continuous losses of the jute mills as the main reason behind the closure of these mills. Jute Minister Gazi Golam Dastagir blamed BJMC for this scenario.Hasanul Haq Inu called upon the government to pay the required amount of money to the jute mills to reopen them. The jute mills will become profitable with the government's support, he stated.



The government has said that the jute mills would be reopened on a private-public partnership. However, the labour organizations and the leftist parties have opposed the idea of privatizing jute mills.



Workers Party's President Rashed Khan Menon said, "If the jute mills are closed down a lot of workers will become unemployed. We will also lose our international jute market in this way."Shahidullah Chowdhury, Convener of Jute Mills, Textile Mills Workers Council and former member of Jute Commission said the present equipment for producing jute goods is not sophisticated.





These instruments have very little productive power. He urged the government to replace the old equipment with the newer and more effective ones. He further said that jute goods production can be increased by 60% if latest technologies are applied.



Bangladesh was once upon a time one of the leading countries in the world for producing jute and jute goods. Jute was known as golden fiber and cash crop at that time. Analysts have expressed the opinion that the golden era of jute in Bangladesh should be restored and the government should make the best of its efforts to this end.







