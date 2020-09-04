Attack on UNO Wahida: Prime suspect held in Dinajpur









Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and police in a joint drive arrested the prime suspect of the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam from Kaliganj in Hili area of Dinajpur district early Friday.





The arrestee was identified as Asadul Haque, 35, son of Amzad Hossain of Osmanpur in the upazila.





Tipped off, a team of police from Hakimpur, Birampur and Ghoraghat police stations, and Rab members conducted a joint drive in the area around 4:50 am and arrested Asadul, said Wahid Ferdous, officer-in-charge of Hakimpur Police Station.





Later, he was taken to Rab office in Rangpur district.





Wahida Khanam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat, was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday.





Her father was also injured in the gruesome attack. They were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.





Later, the UNO was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force MI-171SH helicopter.





She was admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments