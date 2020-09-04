Seven killed in Cameroon jihadist attack: UN, police









A suicide bomber killed seven civilians in a village in Cameroon’s northern tip, the United Nations and a police official said Thursday.





The police officer said Tuesday’s bombing followed a Boko Haram raid on a village, adding: “The people fled and a young man strapped with explosives chased them and blew himself up.”





The UN High Commissioner for Refugees meanwhile said it “firmly condemns this attack which killed seven civilians and wounded 14 others in Kouyape village.”





