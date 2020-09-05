US Embassy to remain closed Sunday



The US Embassy including its consular section will remain closed on Sunday in observance of U.S. federal holiday Labor Day.







Emergency services for American citizens will be available during the holiday (emergency appointment can be arranged over phone - 02 5566-2000). The Embassy will resume normal working hours on September 7 and thereafter, including emergency services for American Citizens, said a press release, reports UNB.







U.S. citizen travelers are urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEPhttps://step.state.gov/step/) to receive the latest updates. In an emergency, American citizens in Bangladesh may contact the Embassy at (88) (02) 5566-2000.





