Published:  12:26 AM, 05 September 2020

US Embassy to remain closed Sunday

US Embassy to remain closed Sunday

The US Embassy including its consular section will remain closed on Sunday in observance of U.S. federal holiday Labor Day.

Emergency services for American citizens will be available during the holiday (emergency appointment can be arranged over phone - 02 5566-2000). The Embassy will resume normal working hours on September 7 and thereafter, including emergency services for American Citizens, said a press release, reports UNB.

U.S. citizen travelers are urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEPhttps://step.state.gov/step/) to receive the latest updates. In an emergency, American citizens in Bangladesh may contact the Embassy at (88) (02) 5566-2000.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »