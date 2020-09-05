Wildlife conservation feels the stress of coronavirus crisis

Razan Al-Mubarak, founding director of the MBZ Fund, tagging and releasing one of four endangered Green Turtles off Bu Tinah Island, UAE.



An estimated 10,000 animal species become extinct every year - a disappearance rate considered by the Center for Biological Diversity to be 1,000 times faster than their natural rate.Since March, the effects of this trend may well have been amplified by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the impact of which has not only been felt by humans but by mammals and reptiles in the wild.





Razan Al-Mubarak, founding managing director of the UAE-based Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MBZ Fund), said given the current speed at which wildlife was vanishing, the damage caused by the virus outbreak to conservation work in the field - considered the "critical first line of defense against extinction" - could not be overstated.





A survey of more than 300 conservationists in 85 countries, conducted by the fund in April and May, found that the pandemic and related lockdowns had affected the ability of 83 percent of conservationists to carry out vital fieldwork. Another 70 percent said planned conservation activities had been cancelled or postponed.







The delays, which have pushed a slew of critical projects back to at least the spring of 2021, include time-sensitive conservation work based on factors such as the migration of animals and mating seasons.For example, the release of endangered Madagascan big-headed turtles can only be carried out during the spring rains, which provide optimal water levels for the reptiles to be freed.





Conservation of the critically threatened Polynesian tree snail has also faced a similar problem this year, due to delays resulting from the absence of international flights, which regularly carry the snails from zoos in the US to the island where they are released.





Additionally, setbacks in field research on migratory birds such as vultures in Uttarakhand, India, and the vanishing Sulu bleeding-heart in the Philippines have proved problematic. "For migratory birds under observation, the birds are only present in a given location at a certain time of the year before they move on," said Al-Mubarak.

