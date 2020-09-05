Outrage over deal forces Thai govt to delay purchase of submarines from China



Thailand has delayed its US$724 million purchase of two submarines from China amid public outrage over the deal.The kingdom's economy has been badly hit due to COVID-19.Under a 2015 deal, Thailand was one of the first countries to buy Chinese naval hardware and finalized its purchase of three submarines in 2017, with the first one expected to be delivered in 2023, reports Channel News Asia.







An order for two more for 22.5 billion baht (US$724 million) was approved earlier this month by a parliamentary sub-committee - a move which drew public outcry as Thailand struggles with a freefalling economy, reports the Singapore-based news channel. People of Thailand criticized the deal by posting their angry reactions on social media.





Even, the hashtag "People don't want submarines" trended in the country. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri announced Monday Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha - also defence minister - had "requested the navy to consider a delay" in the purchase of the two additional submarines."The navy will negotiate with China to delay for another year," Anucha told reporters as quoted by the news channel.

