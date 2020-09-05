Fish fry released in Nakla



A total of 435 kg fish fry has been released in different water reservoirs and ponds in Nakla upazila of Sherpur district on Thursday. These fries were released in the inland wetlands (bills) and institutional reservoirs (government ponds) under the revenue budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 organized by the fisheries department and implemented by the upazila fisheries office in Nakla.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zahidur Rahman, upazila parishad chairman Shah Md Borhan Uddin, district fisheries officer Aminul Haque, upazila vice chairman Muhammad Saroar Alam Talukder and women vice chairman Farida Yasmeen, senior upazila fisheries officer Sultana Laila Tasneem, Shahidul Islam joint GS of upazila AL, Hafiz Uddin, Rakibul Islam Sihab and Sumana Akhter Rima employees of Nakla upazila fisheries office, fishermen of different areas, officials of different government and non-government offices and local journalists were also present on the occasion.









---Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur

