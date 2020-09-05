Redmi 9C and Mi Smart Band 5 launched in Bangladesh



Xiaomi, global technology leader, on Tuesday announced the latest addition to their budget line-up of devices in Bangladesh with the Redmi 9C. The brand also forayed into the wearable category for the first time with the introduction of the Mi Smart Band 5.





This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53" Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz.







Redmi 9C sports the AI triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations. The device sports a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera and an LED flash.







The AI selfie camera is powered by a 5MP sensor. The back of the phone has a textured design that prevents fingerprints so that the device can retain its pristine look at all times. AI Face Unlock ensures that your device is secure from unauthorized access.



Leave Your Comments