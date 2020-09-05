Vivo ready to take 5G to the next level



Vivo, the world's fifth-largest phone maker, has already released 5G-enabled smartphone. Now, Vivo is ready to take 5G to the next level with innovations, trendsetting and the launch of more 5G ready smartphone.





As a leader in the communications industry, Vivo is one of the pioneers amongst mobile terminal companies to spearhead 5G technology. Vivo, as one of the first brands to launch iQOO Pro 5G globally, a 5G ready smartphone.







The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has already announced plans to launch 5G in the country in 2021 - and to make it available in all districts in 2023. The Chinese multinational technology company ready to enter in the Bangladeshi 5G era with the launch of latest 5G enabled smartphone.





Bangladesh has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years thanks to a rising number of mobile subscribers able to access faster download speeds on LTE networks which extended the footprint of LTE infrastructure and laid the groundwork for operators to launch 5G services from 2021.

Leave Your Comments