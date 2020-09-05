'The Mandalorian' season 2 premieres in October



After the first season was a breath of fresh air for the 'Star Wars' series, now it's time for the season to make waves for the franchise. The second season of the critically acclaimed series will launch on October 30.





Disney is yet to release the trailer for the second season but as the release date has been confirmed, the trailer will be available soon. Mandalorian's first season was a huge hit. The Pedro Pascal show rapidly rose higher in the charts. With Baby Yoda alongside him, the series became an overnight sensation.







Disney now has several Star Wars projects planned, including a series of Rogue One's Cassian Andor and of course another show lined up with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney hopes to contend with Netflix when it comes to subscribers. And 'Mandalorian' is just one of those shows that can draw in more. The first season of 'Mandalorian' received 15 nominations in last year's Emmy's. And one in the outstanding drama series category.







