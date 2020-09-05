Kanye claims God made him cut off Swift's VMA's speech



Rapper Kanye West, after 10 years has finally cleared up on his erratic behavior during the 2009 VMA awards. During the award show, Kanye had interrupted Taylor Swift's speech. Interrupted would be underselling what he did though. In the award ceremony, Kanye cut Swift off just to praise Beyonce's music video saying, "





Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" However, in a recent with Nick Cannon, Kanye revealed that the whole incident had been a calling from God. "If God ain't want me to run onstage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row."







He added, "I would've been sitting in the back and they would've made it the first award and he wouldn't have made it so ridiculous." Kanye West brought up God again later on in the interview. Saying God made him realize that abortion was "black genocide" so he could spread the word among his fans.





Leave Your Comments