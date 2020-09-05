

A month-long theatre festival, titled 'Mahala Magan', organized by popular theatre troupe 'Prachyanaut' begins on Friday at its rehearsal room in capital's Katabon. Prachyanaut will premiere three plays at the event and stage two old plays following health directives.







The plays will be staged twice a week at 7:00 pm and not more 20 spectators will be allowed at the venue. The ticket price per person is Tk 200.The troupe will stage its production 'The Zoo Story' on September 4 and 5. The play, penned by late American playwright Edward Albee, has been translated into Bangla by Ashfaqul Ashekin and directed by Kazi Taufiqul Islam Emon.





'The Dumb Waiter' will be staged on September 11 and 12. The play, penned by late British playwright Harold Pinter, has been translated into Bangla by Rabiul Alam and directed by Shawkat Hossain Sajib.Prachyanaut will premiere the play 'Hundred by Hundred' on September 18. The play's second show will be staged on September 19. It has been written and directed by Saiful Journal.







The play 'Colonel Ke Keu Chithi Lekhe Na' will be premiered on September 25 and its second show will be staged on September 26. The play is a theatrical adaptation of a novel penned by Gabriel GarciaMarquez.







It has been translated by Md Shawkat Hossain Sajib and directed by Kazi Taufiqul Islam Emon.The troupe will premiere the play 'Faust Athoba Anya Keu', based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's 'Faust', on October 2. Its second show will be held on October 3.





'We will stage the plays at our rehearsal room following health directives. We won't allow more than 20 spectators at the venue due to COVID-19 crisis. Besides the plays, the event will also feature seminars by Salauddin Ahmed,' Kazi Taufiqul Islam Emon, executive director of Prachyanaut, said.





