Mosharraf's new drama 'Ah Jibon'



Popular actor Mosharraf Karim has acted in various roles. This time he will be seen in the role of a day laborer. The drama is titled 'Ah Jibon' and is directed by Azad Kalam. The drama was shot in October last year. However, the drama will be aired on a private television channel this month.





The director said about the drama, "I finished shooting the drama last year. In this drama, the audience will see Mosharraf Karim in a new way and in a different and touching story. The drama tells the tragic story of a day laborer. That comes from the village to the city. I hope the audience will like the story."





It is learned that besides Mosharraf Karim, Samia Haque, Iqbal Ahmed and many others have also acted in the drama. The producer himself has written the story and screenplay of the play produced by Zahirul Haque. The drama is set to air on a private television channel later this month.





Meanwhile, the actor signed up as a BTV-listed artiste in April this year. For the first time since being listed, he acted in a drama titled 'Pendrive' produced by BTV. This is his second drama on BTV.







The drama is written by playwright Masum Shahriar. In it, Musharraf is playing the role of a corrupt official. Meanwhile, this actor has been seen in 13 dramas on different TV channels in the previous Eid. Mabrur Rashid Bannahar's drama 'Byanjonborno' starring him was highly praised, he said.

Leave Your Comments