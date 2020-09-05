'Most of the stories, characters are conventional'



Lux star actress Moushumi Hamid is acting in three drama serials simultaneously. The series is 'Tolpar', 'Cheating Master' and 'Bakerkhoni'. However, due to coronavirus, the actress is not shooting regularly yet, she said. She said the shooting was going on but not regularly.





She will participate in the shoots that are most needed. Apart from serial dramas, this actress is also seen in solo dramas. Meanwhile, Marjuk Rrasel has teamed up with her to act in a drama titled 'Pordar Arale'. It is directed by Shamimul Islam Shamim.





She spoke openly about the drama of this period. In her commentary, she said, "Some of the dramas of Eid have been quite acclaimed among the audience. The audience sees the drama of the heavy story.







If the director can show it properly on the screen, then as an artist I want to work in multidimensional characters. Outside of TV dramas, the actress is awaiting the release of a film titled 'Gore'. Its creator is Gazi Rakayet. She also has a film titled 'Kathgoray Sharatchandra'."





In the context of the film, the actress said, my acting pictures have been discussed. Even then, like many, I do not have pictures in my hand. I don't know the exact reason for not having this. But I want to work regularly when I get stories and characters. Another thing is that the film is not being made like before. The condition of the film has worsened in Corona."





How satisfied are you with acting? In this context, she said, she is not getting a challenging character. She added, "Most of the stories and characters are conventional. Now the number of drama productions has increased. At the same time, the number of artists is not less. In the meantime, working on a good story drama does not always match the opportunity."

