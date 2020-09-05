

Popular YouTube channel 'Brotherhoods LTD', celebrated their 3rd birthday ceremony at a restaurant of old Dhaka recently. They became viral during Eid ul Adha by their "Qurbani Song". They get much praise from social media too.





Owner & Director 'Brotherhoods LTD', Mr. Aujeyo Shawon expresses that they had plan for a big success party but because of the pandemic situation they make it short with taking safety precautions.





Singer & Composer F A Sumon, Shah Emran, Choreographer Shahed Hossain, Radio Jockey Ontor Khan, Media activist Babul Saha, Adnan & Antor Hasan were the guest of honors & all the team members of Brotherhoods LTD was present there.





The Content maker duo' Jobayer Al Roman & Maimur Rahman Mehedi informed us that-in 2017 they start filming funny vines, short films & music videos. A huge number of response & support they got within few months. There dream was to create big so they expanded their team & now it's one of the most popular YouTube channel of bd. It's like a dreams come true moment for them.







Aujeyo Shawon also added, we set another goal to reach our milestone in quick time, so we will give endless effort to entertain people & social awareness messages via our contents. Pray for our better future. Brotherhoods LTD Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrotherhoodsLTD





