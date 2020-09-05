Ferdous, Purnima to return work for 'Gangchil'



Two popular National Film Award winner actors Ferdous and Purnima will stand in front of the camera together after lockdown due to Coronavirus. They will return to shooting in Noim Imtiaz Neyamul's film titled 'Gangchil', which will be made on the story based on Obiadul Quader's novel 'Gangchil'. Though shooting of the film yet not started but its poster has been published on Facebook. During lockdown both Ferdous and Purnima did not come out from their residences due to coronavirus.







They were under home arrest during this time. Despite withdrawn of lockdown they did not go outside their residences. Ferdous is father of two daughters while Purnima has a daughter. Both of them did not step outside their residences to keep in mind to ensure safety of their daughters.







They said that if shooting will start maintaining social distance and hygiene, then they will take part in shooting. Otherwise, they will not. But when shooting of 'Gangchil' will start yet not confirmed. But from September 10, shooting of other films are scheduled to be started. After observing shooting of other films, Gangchil team will decide when they will start their shooting.





While talking in this regard Ferdous said, "During corona pandemic it is really difficult to take part in shooting. Many directors are contacting in this regard. To keep in mind my family I cannot take part in shooting right now. Somebody says they will start shooting maintaining social distance and hygiene but I am confused how it can be possible.





Somebody is doing shooting of TV dramas maintaining these. In the meantime, I am getting news of infecting coronavirus also. Main thing is my family is the first. It is really necessary to ensure security of my family because I have to think about my wife and two daughters.







After taking part in the shooting I have to return to my house. If I return to shooting that will obviously 'Gangchil' because I think after finishing its shooting this film should be released for the viewers as soon as possible." Purnima said, "During lockdown I didn't come out from my home.







Though many persons think corona situation has improved but I believe that the overall situation is yet not good. For this reason, I do not think about returning to work. Like others family is the priority to me. I think mostly about my daughter Arshia. If I return to work I will surely take part in shooting of film 'Gangchil'."



