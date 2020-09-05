COVID-19: Shakib tests negative

Shakib Al Hasan



Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has tested negative for COVID-19, according to a reliable source. The 33-year old all-rounder is currently in self-isolation at his residence at Banani. Shakib underwent COVID-19 tests on Thursday after his return from the USA early Wednesday (September 2, 2020). Shakib got his report on Friday noon. It is mentionable that Shakib also tested negative in the USA.





Shakib will join a personal training program at BKSP likely from today under the supervision of his childhood coaches Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Mohammad Salahuddin.Earlier, Shakib went to the US on March 21 last amid the COVID-19 outbreak to give company to his expectant wife. Shakib and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir were blessed with a second child back in April.







The southpaw is currently serving a two-year ban, with one year suspended, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to failing to report corrupt approaches made to him. The ban will end on 29 October this year.





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon earlier announced that Shakib will return to Bangladesh squad in the second Test of three-match Test series in Sri Lanka tour. The first and second Test are slated for 23 and 31 October at Kandy stadium and the final one on 8 November in Colombo. The Bangladesh cricket team will leave for Sri Lanka later this month.



