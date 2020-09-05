Chinese vessels allowed to fish in Pakistan's exclusive economic zone



After selling its land to Chinese projects, Islamabad is now selling the seas to Beijing. Chinese vessels have been allowed to fish in Pakistan's exclusive economic zone.But it's news because of some surprising developments in Karachi. Pakistani citizens are out by the hundreds protesting against China.





These are mostly Pakistani fishermen. They are protesting against the arrival of 20 deep-sea trawlers from China. These trawlers arrived in the first week of August.And they have been permitted to fish off the coasts of Sindh and Balochistan. Pakistani fishermen do not want the Chinese to fish in their waters.







They say --- today these vessels might deprive them of a good catch. But tomorrow --- they may end up destroying the entire ecological environment of these waters.According to the Pakistan fisherfolk forum, fish stocks in coastal areas have already declined by more than 72% since last year. This is largely due to uncontrolled fishing.





And now these people fear that Chinese trawlers will make things worse. According to some estimates, fishing--- is a source of livelihood for more than 2.5 million people in Pakistan's coastal towns.These fishermen use small boats that can't venture into deep waters...





Chinese trawlers can and they are equipped with large fishing nets. They can capture fish in big numbers and given that the vessels are Chinese. One can only imagine the predatory practices they will indulge in --- at the expense of Pakistanis.





The Chinese are known for their insatiable appetite for seafood. They account for one-third of the world's consumption. Nothing to be proud of here. China's stocks around its coasts have depleted because of this.





Beijing's giant trawlers are increasingly looking for new avenues --- new targets. They started with the South China Sea and now they have reached the Arabian sea. What is the Pakistan govt doing?





It is busy being insulted at the United Nations. Pakistan wanted the UN to designate Indians as global terrorists.It failed. Five countries blocked Pakistan's move at the UNSC. Just look at the audacity here. A country consistently grey-listed by the FATF for failing to curb terror.Tried declaring Indians as terrorists. Anyway, Pakistan's plan did not work.





It submitted the names of four Indians for designation under the 1267 sanctions committee of the UNSC.The Indians in question were Angara Appaji, Gobinda Patnaik, Ajoy Mistry and Venu-Madhav Dongara. They were all working in Afghanistan with private companies. Islamabad said these men were funding terror groups in Pakistan.





The names of two men were already rejected earlier.Now the other two have also been cleared. The UNSC committee did not find any evidence to substantiate Pakistan's claim.





The United Kingdom. the United States, France, Germany, and Belgium. These 5 countries took the lead and blocked Pakistan's request.Chinese ships at its coasts. Protests on its soil. And setbacks at international platforms.Its been another bad week for Pakistan.





