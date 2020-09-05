'Widespread vaccination unlikely before mid-2021'



The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday it did not expect widespread immunization against the novel coronavirus until mid-2021, despite growing expectations in the US and beyond that a vaccine could be released within weeks.





Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a vaccine as soon as possible and roll out treatments for Covid-19, which has killed nearly 870,000 people and infected well over 26 million.The UN health agency welcomed the fact that a "considerable number" of vaccine candidates had entered final stage Phase III trials, which typically involve tens of thousands of people. "





We know of at least six to nine that have got quite a long way with the research already," WHO spokesman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva.However, she stressed, "in terms of realistic timelines, we are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year".





Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait for months or years to verify that vaccine candidates are safe and efficacious.But as the pandemic continues to take a devastating toll, there has been massive pressure to roll out a vaccine quickly.





It was revealed this week that Washington has urged US states to get ready for a potential coronavirus vaccine roll-out by Nov 1, sparking concerns President Donald Trump's administration is rushing to begin distributing a vaccine before the Nov 3 elections.





The US Food and Drug Administration has also raised the possibility that a vaccine might be given emergency authorization before the end of trials.The FDA has faced allegations from the medical community, which it has denied, that it is bowing to political pressure from Trump, who is trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls.







