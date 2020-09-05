Attack on UNO is an ominous sign: BNP



BNP has said that the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam is an ominous sign for the country.In a statement on Friday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also questioned how the public life and property are safe in the country when a UNO has to fight for life after getting seriously injured by terrorists.





UNO Wahida Khanam was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday. Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the gruesome attack.She was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka and admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.



Mirza Fakhrul said, "The brutal and demonic terrorist attack on a upazila level top government official like Wahida Khanam has exposed once again the current government has turned the country into a failed state. It has no moral ground to run the state."







The BNP leader alleged that the government wants to prolong its power by resorting to terrorism. "The opposition parties and their opinions are being suppressed in a gory way. Now government officials are also being subjected to their (ruling party's) brutality."





